অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Punctuation Marks (4-6)

Punctuation

Use capitals and punctuation marks where necessary in the following text.

4.

he never goes to school he is an idiot he never passes any examination teachers do not like him

Answer: He never goes to school. He is an idiot. He never passes any examination. Teachers do not like him.

5.

he goes to the riverside every evening he walks there for half an hour he takes much interest in walking by the riverside an evening walk by the riverside is useful for health

Answer: He goes to the riverside every evening. He walks there for half an hour. He takes much interest in walking by the riverside. An evening walk by the riverside is useful for health.

6.

he said that he would come again he always does whatever he tells he never breaks his promise a gentleman always does so

Answer: He said that he would come again. He always does whatever he tells. He never breaks his promise. A gentleman always does so.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা