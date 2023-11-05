সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Let’s Explore the Sentences - Finding Sentences Of Each Type

Let’s Explore the Sentences

Finally, find out 2 sentences of each type (orders/ requests, prayers, and sentences of strong feelings) from the story. List them in the given table and write their names. Also, tell why it is an imperative/optative or exclamatory sentence. One is done for you.

এবার গল্পটি থেকে আদেশ/নির্দেশ, প্রার্থনা ও অনুভূতি প্রকাশ করে এমন দুটি করে বাক্য শনাক্ত করো। টেবিলে বাক্যগুলো লেখো এবং কোনটি কোন ধরনের বাক্য, তা ব্যাখ্যাসহ লেখো। তোমাদের জন্য একটি করে দেওয়া হলো।