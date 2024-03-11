ইংরেজি - নবম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

Experience 1

Let’s read the following note to know more about ‘Facts and Opinions.

∎ The research (গবেষণা) confirms (নিশ্চিত করা)…

∎ It is recently discovered that/ Recent findings reveal (প্রকাশ করা) that…

∎ ‘According to (অনুসারে) [source (উৎস)]’ are usually followed by a fact. However, it can also introduce an opinion. It is important to know that the source of the fact should be credible (বিশ্বাসযোগ্য) and trustworthy (নির্ভরযোগ্য).

Conversely (বিপরীতক্রমে), authors use the following clues to give their opinions:

∎ I think, I believe, I feel, In my opinion, Some people think, My friends think, My parents think, Some people claim (দাবি করে)/argue, He/she claims/argues

∎ Adjectives like always/never, awful (ভয়াবহ)/wonderful (বিস্ময়কর), beautiful/ugly, better/best/worst, delicious/disgusting, enjoyable/favorite, for (পক্ষে)/against (বিপক্ষে), good/bad, inferior/superior, oppose/support, terrible/unfair, worthwhile.

Learning to tell facts and opinions is one of the most important skills. It not only helps us to analyses (বিশ্লেষণ করা) information and distinguish (প্রভেদ করা) between facts and opinions, but it also assists (সহায়তা করা) us in choosing reliable (আস্থাভাজন) sources and making our independent decisions. This skill reflects your critical thinking ability and makes you more reading capable (সক্ষম).