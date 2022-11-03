পঞ্চম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Rearrange (15)

Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.

15.

a. of, day, is, 21st, February, the, a, great.

b. the, day, is, language, this, martyrs, day.

c. the, isn’t, language, day, day, martyrs’, this?

d. but, we, remember, cannot, martyrs’, the.

e. to, respectful, be, martyrs, the.

Answer

a. The 21st of February is a great day.

b. This day is the language martyrs’ day.

c. Isn’t this day the language martyrs’ day?

d. We cannot but remember the martyrs.

e. Be respectful to the martyrs.

পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা

