Read The Story (পর্ব-৫) : Four Friends | ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Four Friends

When they got home, Sadib’s mother had set out all kinds of delicious foods to eat on the table. While everyone was eating, the doorbell rang. Ting tong!

যখন তারা বাসায় এল, সাদিবের মা খাবার টেবিলে সব ধরনের সুস্বাদু খাবার সাজিয়ে রেখেছিলেন। সবাই যখন খাচ্ছিল, তখন দরজার বেল বেজে উঠল। টিং টং!

Sadib ran to the door to open it. It was his cousins and their arms were full of wrapped presents! As soon as they saw him, they all shouted, ‘Eid Mubarak!’ Sadib shouted ‘Eid Mubarak!’ even louder. Then everyone hugged each other. When he was done hugging everyone, Sadib asked his elder cousin, ‘Apu, who are all these gifts for?’