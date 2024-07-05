কবিতা - ইংরেজি, Beauty in Poetry | অষ্টম শ্রেণি

নতুন শিক্ষাক্রমের নতুন বই অনুসারে অষ্টম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা

Situation-3

Rima seems tensed (অস্থির). Next week, she will anchor the school’s annual cultural program. Performances like singing, dancing, recitation (আবৃত্তি) and many more are to be performed in that program. She prepared scripts for some of the events but could not organize her scripts for recitation and drama. She couldn’t understand what she would do. Just then, her cousin has come to visit them. Her cousin is well known for her anchoring. So, she is like a blessing to Rima, sent by the creator.

Now, describe her cousin using an appropriate simile.

Answer may be: A gift like an angel.

Situation-4

Today is my birthday. I was so excited (অধীর) about all my plans that I couldn’t sleep well last night. I got up early in the morning. Everything seems refreshing and different. I planned to take a little walk and say hello to the rising sun. As I stepped out of my room, I was amazed (বিস্মিত) to see a huge bouquet (ফুলের তোড়া) waiting for me. I have never seen such a big bouquet in my whole life! Now, describe the bouquet using an appropriate simile.

Answer may be: As big as an elephant.

Situation-5

My father is a teacher in a government college. Recently, he has been transferred from Sylhet to Faridpur. Accordingly

(সে অনুসারে), we shifted (স্থানান্তরিত)) to Faridpur. Within (মধ্যে) a few days, I got admitted to Faridpur Government High School. When I entered the class, everything was new. I felt so unfamiliar (অপরিচিত) and uncomfortable in this new situation (পরিস্থিতি). Now, describe the uncomfortable situation using an appropriate (যথাযথ) simile .

Answer may be: A fish out of the water.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা