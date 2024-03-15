ইংরেজি - পঞ্চম শ্রেণি
পঞ্চম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Rearrange
17.
a. there, your, district, is, park, any, in
b. can, you, see, what, on, this, island
c. excellent, is, handwriting, your, how
d. take, breakfast, what, your, time, do, you
e. day, Independence, 26, our, is, March
Answer:
a. Is there any park in your district?
b. What can you see on this island?
c. How excellent your handwriting is!
d. What time do you take your breakfast?
e. 26 March is our Independence Day.
Also Read: ইংরেজি - পঞ্চম শ্রেণি
18.
a. back, do, come, when, you
b. class, what, you, read, do, in
c. you, do, when, to, go, school
d. do, when, get up, you, bed, from
e. in, Dipika, lives, a, flat, Dhaka, in
Answer:
a. When do you come back?
b. What class do you read in?
c. When do you go to school?
d. When do you get up from bed?
e. Dipika lives in a flat in Dhaka.
আমিনুল ইসলাম, প্রভাষক, উত্তরা মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা
Also Read: ইংরেজি - পঞ্চম শ্রেণি