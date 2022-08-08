এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (13)

Make tag questions of these statements.

13.

a. Shapna has little knowledge about computer, ____?

b. But she can improve herself if she is interested in it, ____?

c. I think she has no interest in it, ____?

d. She should be motivated at all, ____?

e. Let’s talk to her, ____?

Answer

a. Shapna has little knowledge about computer, has she/does she?

b. But she can improve herself if she is interested in it, can’t she?

c. I think she has no interest in it, has she/does she?

d. She should be motivated at all, shouldn’t she?

e. Let’s talk to her, shall we?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

