এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (13)

পড়াশোনা
এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (13)
পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে
Make tag questions of these statements.
13.
a. Shapna has little knowledge about computer, ____?
b. But she can improve herself if she is interested in it, ____?
c. I think she has no interest in it, ____?
d. She should be motivated at all, ____?
e. Let’s talk to her, ____?
Answer
a. Shapna has little knowledge about computer, has she/does she?
b. But she can improve herself if she is interested in it, can’t she?
c. I think she has no interest in it, has she/does she?
d. She should be motivated at all, shouldn’t she?
e. Let’s talk to her, shall we?
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
Also Read
-
বাসচালক বললেন, যাত্রীদের কাছ থেকে যেমন পারছি ভাড়া নিচ্ছি
-
প্রথমে ধর্ষণ করল দুই বন্ধু, সাহায্য চেয়ে আবার দলবদ্ধ ধর্ষণের শিকার স্কুলছাত্রীটি
-
ঢাকার দুই মেয়র পাচ্ছেন মন্ত্রীর মর্যাদা
-
দলবদ্ধ ধর্ষণ ছাড়াও একাধিক নারীর শ্লীলতাহানি করে ডাকাত দল
-
উন্নয়নের ঢাক বেসুরো বাজে