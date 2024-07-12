প্রশ্নোত্তর - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | এসএসসি ২০২৫

পূর্ণাঙ্গ সিলেবাস অনুসারে

তোমরা জোড়ায় জোড়ায় একে অন্যকে নিচের প্রশ্নগুলো করো। এরপর তোমাদের উত্তরগুলো ক্লাসের সবার সঙ্গে শেয়ার করো। প্রয়োজনে ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির বইয়ের সাহায্য নিতে পারো।

Qus: What type of sentence will you use to know the date of your next class test?

Answer: Interrogative sentence

Qus: What type of sentences will you use to describe (বর্ণনা করা) your school?

Answer: Assertive sentence

Qus: If you want to argue against your friend’s opinion about friendship, what type of sentence will you use?

Answer: Assertive sentence -Negative sentence

Qus: What are the two types of questions? Give one example

of each.

Answer: Yes/No question and WH question.

Qus: What are the two important differences between a question and a statement (বক্তব্য)?

Examples:

Have you eaten anything? (Yes/No question)

What is your father? (WH Question)

11.4 Now, read the following note in pairs/groups to learn more about sentences. এখন জোড়ায় জোড়ায় অথবা দলগতভাবে নিচের নোটটি পড়ো।

Note—

In English grammar, sentences are of 5 types. In class six you have already (ইতিমধ্যে) learned about Assertive and Interrogative sentences. Now, let’s read the remaining (বাকি) 3 types of (ধরনের) sentences.

A. Imperative sentence: An imperative sentence (আদেশ, অনুরোধ ও উপদেশমূলক বাক্য) is a sentence that expresses (প্রকাশ করে) an order, command, instruction (নির্দেশনা), request, invitation, proposal (প্রস্তাব) etc.

It begins with a verb and ends with a full stop.

Example sentences: Feel free to choose one. (যেকোনো একটি স্বচ্ছন্দে বেছে নিতে পারো।)

Please wash your hands before taking food. (অনুগ্রহ করে খাবার খাওয়ার পূর্বে হাত ধুয়ে নাও।)

Never make fun of others. (কখনো অন্যদের নিয়ে মজা করবে না।)

Read the following situation (নিচের) and do accordingly (সে অনুযায়ী):

Think that your final exam is knocking at the door (খুব নিকটে). But one of your friends can’t concentrate on (মনোযোগ) studying. Now, what will be your suggestions (পরামর্শ) for him/her?

Your answer:

Avoid (বাদ দাও) the things that that you things you think, are causing (করছে) disturbance (অসুবিধা) for you.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা