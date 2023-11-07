ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (১৫) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

বিজ্ঞাপন

1. Fill in the blanks with the words from the list.

Essential, practices, the society, mind, sound, regularly, free, well, wealth, proper, happy, hygiene. As health is a) ____ , we should be eager to keep good health. Good health means b) ____ from disease and anxiety. It needs c) ____ functioning of all organs. It cares about both body and d) ____ . Sound body cannot be achieved without e) ____ mind. Healthy people are active, cheerful and f) ____ . Healthy people are good for both themselves and g) ____ . In keeping good health h) ____ plays a vital role. Hygiene means the i) ____ of the rules of good health. Proper food, exercise, rest, cleanliness and medicare are j) ____ for good health. Answers: a. wealth b. free c. well d. mind e. sound f. happy g. the society h. hygiene i. practices j. essential

2. Use the right form of the verbs.

a. You ever (be) to Dhaka? b. I (to see) you long ago. c. He talks as if he (to be) the leader. d. Everybody (to love) flowers. e. The picture was (to hang) on the wall. Answers: a. Have you ever been to Dhaka? b. I had seen you long ago. c. He talks as if he knew the leader. d. Everybody loves flowers. e. The picture was hung on the wall.

3. Name the adjective of the underlined words.

a. I want some water. b. Mr. Nayem has two pens. c. Mr. Nizam is a brilliant teacher. d. This is my garden. e. Which pen do you like? Answers: a. Quantity b. Numeral c. Quality d. Possessive Pronominal e. Interrogative Pronominal

4. Write the right one.

a. Immedate / immediate / imidiate. b. Colonel / kornel / carnel c. Milenunium / millenium / millennium d. Restaurant / rastuarant / resturant. e. Achive / achieve / actiave. Answers a. immediate b. colonel c. millennium d. restaurant e. achieve

5. Fill in the gaps with appropriate words.