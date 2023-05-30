ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Ask and Answer - Read the underlined sentences

story ‘Count wisely’

Read the underlined sentences of the story ‘Count wisely’ and categories them in the following two columns. Then write the purposes of the sentences. One is done for you.

এখন ‘Count Wisely’ গল্পের Underlined (নিচে দাগ দেওয়া) বাক্যগুলো পড়ো এবং নিচের দুটি কলামে ভাগ (Categories) করো। তারপর বাক্যগুলোর উদ্দেশ্য আলোচনা করো। একটি তোমার জন্য করে দেওয়া আছে।

To categorise the sentences, identify the position of the auxiliary verbs and the punctuation marks (i.e. full stop & question mark). বাক্যগুলো ভাগ করার সময় তাদের মধ্যে সাহায্যকারী Verb এর অবস্থান এবং যতিচিহ্নের (যেমন Full Stop, Question Mark) অবস্থান চিহ্নিত করো।