ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৬৫) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

1. Capitalise and add punctual marks to the following.

asif and tawfiq were walking to school one morning in february suddenly tawfiq asked asif did akib ask you to go to his house today asif said yes he did it’s his birthday today really said tawfiq what should we give him on his birthday

2. Use the right form of the verbs.

a. You ever (be) to Dhaka?

b. I (to see) you long ago.

c. He talks as if he (to be) the leader.

d. If I had a computer, I (type) myself.

e. Our guests (to arrive) just now.