নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrange (7)

Put the following parts of the story in correct order to make the whole story. Only the corresponding numbers of the sentences need to be written.

7.

a. He is considered the greatest physicist after Albert Einstein.

b. He was very skilled in Mathematics from an early age and having a brilliant result, he was able to join Cambridge University as a Lucasian Professor of Mathematics.

c. In it he explains cosmology for the general public.

d. He got married in 1903.

e. He became famous and established his reputation as a great scientist

f. He got his PhD in cosmology from Cambridge University by the time he was 26 years old.

g. Stephen Hawking was born in to an educated family.

h. He wrote a book, A Brief History of Time, The Theory of Everything, The Grand Design.

Answer: g+a+h+c+e+b+d+f

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Rearrange (6)