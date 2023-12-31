Use of Articles : Future Lies in Present | ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

Future Lies in Present

Indefinite Article: ‘A’ is used before a noun that begins with a consonant sound (e.g., a cat, a pen, etc.).

‘An’ is generally used before a noun that begins with a vowel sound

(e.g., an apple, an egg, etc.).

Exceptions (ব্যতিক্রম)

1. ‘A’ is used before the vowel ‘U’ when it is pronounced and sounded

as ‘You’ (e.g., a uniform, a unit, etc.).