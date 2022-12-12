অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় | Change sentences (1-4)

Change sentences

1.

a. We are proud of our freedom fighters (Interrogative).

b. Their contribution will never be forgotten (Affirmative).

c. Their sacrifice is greater than any other thing (Positive).

d. But today they lead a very miserable life (Exclamatory).

e. We should take proper steps to improve their condition (Imperative).

Answer:

a. Aren’t we proud of our freedom fighters?

b. Their contribution will ever be remembered.

c. No other thing is as great as their sacrifice.

d. But what a miserable life they lead today!

e. Let us take proper steps to improve their condition.

2.

a. Mr. Mahmud is an honest man (Negative).

b. He never tells a lie (Passive).

c. His son is the best boy in the class (Positive).

d. Mrs. Mahmud is an excellent lady (Exclamatory).

e. Mr. Mahmud is always punctual (Negative).

Answer:

a. Mr. Mahmud is not a dishonest man.

b. A lie is never told by him.

c. No other boy in the class is so good as his son.

d. What an excellent lady Mrs Mahmud is!

e. Mr. Mahmud is never late.

3.

a. Reshma Begum is one of the best teachers in the district (Comparative).

b. What a famous doctor her husband is! (Interrogative).

c. He will shine in life (Optative).

d. They never tell a lie (Passive).

e. Their only daughter dances very nicely (Exclamatory).

Answer:

a. Reshma Begum is better than most other teachers in the district.

b. Isn’t her husband a very famous doctor?

c. May he shine in life.

d. A lie is never told by them.

e. How nicely their only daughter dances!

4.

a. Mr. Jahir is a strong man (Negative).

b. It is a matter of surprise that he was a dangerous fighter in his youth (Exclamatory).

c. He was the best boxer in Bangladesh (Positive).

d. His grandson is not less strong than he (Affirmative).

e. The boy is always honest (Negative).

Answer:

a. Mr. Jahir is not a weak man.

b. What a dangerous fighter he was in his youth!

c. No other boxer in Bangladesh was so good as he.

d. His grandson is as strong as he.

e. The boy is never dishonest.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকাদ