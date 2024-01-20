ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

A Day in the Life of Mina

Choose the correct answer from the alternatives.

a. How was the day?

i. gloomy

ii. rainy

iii. gloomy and rainy

iv. bright

b. How was the road?

i. muddy ii. slippery

iii. metalled iv. muddy and slippery

c. How was the man?

i. short ii. slim

iii. small iv. tall

d. What was the old man doing?

i. sitting ii. walking

iii. sleeping iv. crying for help