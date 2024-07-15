Prefixes and Suffixes (পর্ব ৪) - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | এসএসসি ২০২৫

পূর্ণাঙ্গ সিলেবাস অনুসারে

[এর আগের প্রকাশিত লেখা]

14.

(a) (persevere) is needed to be (b) (success) in life. Those who do not persevere in life, become (c) (success) in their mission and only blame their lot for their (d) (fortune) . (e) (persevere) people always become successful. (f) (sincere) is another important virtue which (g) (able) a person to accomplish a job (h) (fruit) . Student life is the (i) (form) period of a man’s life. One should not (j) (use) this period of life. Rather every student must utilize this time (k) (proper) in order to gain their (l) (cherish) aim. Sadly many students are (m) (neglect) of their study and (n) (responsible) .

Answer

a. Perseverance; b. successful; c. unsuccessful; d. misfortune; e. Persevering/Perseverant; f. Sincerity; g. enables; h. fruitfully; i. formative; j. misuse; k. properly; l. cherished; m. neglectful; n. responsibilities.

15.

Load-shedding is not (a) (desire) . It is harmful to the (b) (civil) . It makes our life (c) (tolerable) and boring. Because of (d) (deficient) of electricity load-shedding occurs. Our country is densely (e) (people) . The storage of electricity is (f) (sufficient) to provide all with electricity. As a result, load shedding is seen (g) (repeat) . But this problem must be removed (h) (immediate) . So, the (i) (govern) must be conscious of it. Only pragmatic steps can (j) (move) this serious problem from the country. Hopefully the present government is (k) (determine) to bring whole of the country under (l) (electrify) . With this end in view, the government is increasing the (m) (generate) of electricity every year. Electricity plays a great role in our (n) (economic) life.

Answer

a. desirable; b. civilization; c. intolerable; d. deficiency; e. peopled; f. insufficient; g. repeatedly; h. immediately; i. government; j. remove; k. determined; l. electrification; m. generation; n. socio-economic.

16.

Bangladesh is an (a) (dependent) country, but she is still burdened with poverty, (b) (population) , (c) (employ) , corruption, food (d) (deficient) , natural calamities, power crisis, etc. Considering all these, the present (e) (govern) has aimed at making a digital Bangladesh to (f) (come) most of these problems. The actual aim of (g) (digit) Bangladesh is to establish technology-based government, which will emphasize the overall (h) (develop) of the country, and the nation. The country has (i) (ready) fixed its target for the (j) (achieve) of digital Bangladesh. By establishing digital Bangladesh, we will be able to enhance (k) (transparent) and (l) (account) . As a result, (m) (corrupt) will be (n) (remark) reduced.

Answer

a. independent; b. overpopulation; c. unemployment; d. deficiency; e. government; f. overcome; g. digital; h. development; i. already; j. achievement; k. transparency; l. accountability; m. corruption; n. remarkably.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা