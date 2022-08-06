এসএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (11)

Make tag questions of these statements.

11.

a. Fishes can swim, ____?

b. Once our rivers abounded with fishes, ____?

c. But at present the water of most of the rivers has been polluted, ____?

d. So, there is scarcity of fish, ____?

e. We must take measures to protect the rivers from being polluted, ____?

Answer

a. Fishes can swim, can’t they?

b. Once our rivers abounded with fishes, didn’t they?

c. But at present the water of most of the rivers has been polluted, hasn’t it?

d. So, there is scarcity of fish, isn’t there?

e. We must take measures to protect the rivers from being polluted, mustn’t we?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

