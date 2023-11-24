অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (1-2)

Articles

1.

English is (a) _____ international language. It is spoken all over (b) _____ world. Today English is a must in order to get (c) _____ good job. Those who speak and write (d) _____ standard form of English are in great demand. So it helps (e) _____ man to get (f) _____ honorable job. It is (g) _____ official or semi-official language in many countries. (h) _____ official must have good command over English. Ours is an age of (i) _____ globalization. In order to keep pace with time, a Bangladeshi has to know (j) _____ English.

Answer: a. an; b. the; c. a; d. the; e. a; f. a; g. an; h. An; i. x; j. x.