অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (1-2)

অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Articles (1-2)
অষ্টম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Articles
1.
English is (a) _____ international language. It is spoken all over (b) _____ world. Today English is a must in order to get (c) _____ good job. Those who speak and write (d) _____ standard form of English are in great demand. So it helps (e) _____ man to get (f) _____ honorable job. It is (g) _____ official or semi-official language in many countries. (h) _____ official must have good command over English. Ours is an age of (i) _____ globalization. In order to keep pace with time, a Bangladeshi has to know (j) _____ English.
Answer: a. an; b. the; c. a; d. the; e. a; f. a; g. an; h. An; i. x; j. x.
2.
Punctuality is of great value to (a) _____ student. (b) _____ unpunctual boy who is late in (c) _____ class will miss (d) _____ part of his lesson and fall (e) _____ behind other students. But (f) _____ punctual student will learn his lesson in (g) _____ time and do well in (h) _____ examination. Punctuality is (i) _____ key to success in life. We all should be (j) _____ punctual in our activities.
Answer: a. a; b. An; c. x; d. a; e. the; f. a; g. the; h. the; i. the; j. an.
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী