ইংরেজি - অষ্টম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

Language & Power

Read the conversation given below and match the words in column A with their meanings in column B. Then, write a sentence with the word. Later, ask and answer the meanings in pairs/groups.

Teacher: Good day, all. So, how are things today?

Salma: It’s good, ma’am.

Sohel: Good day, ma’am. But it’s been a long day for us.

Shuvo: Don’t think we can concentrate on a serious (গম্ভীর) discussion, ma’am. Can we talk about something else, if you don’t mind?

Salma: Not a bad idea. Something interesting, I suppose (মনে করি).

Teacher: I don’t mind.

Sohel: Excellent.

Teacher: Let’s discuss something else, then. Umm… let’s talk about the importance of setting goals. Can you all tell me what you know about it?

Sohel: You mean setting goals in our life?

Salma: I know setting goals is necessary, but I don’t understand why.

Shuvo: Well, I know, it’s all about the decision on anything we want to achieve (অর্জন করা) in life.

Teacher: Well, in a sense, you are right. Setting goals gives you a clear direction and purpose (উদ্দেশ্য) to work towards. It helps you to stay motivated (অনুপ্রাণিত) and focused (কেন্দ্রীভূত)) on achieving your objectives (উদ্দেশ্য).

Salma: I see. But what if I don’t achieve my goals?

Teacher: That’s a valid concern, Salma. But even if you don’t achieve your goals, you may still make progress (উন্নতি) towards them. And the process of setting goals and working towards them can help you to develop necessary skills such as (যেমন) time management (ব্যবস্থাপনা), planning (পরিকল্পনা), and perseverance (উদ্যম).

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা