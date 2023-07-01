সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Heroes of Bengal - Decorate Our Dream Reading Room

Reading Room

Let’s Decorate Our Dream Reading Room. এসো আমরা আমাদের স্বপ্নের পড়ার ঘর সাজাই।

Work in groups. In the table below, there are many items. Choose the items you want to decorate your reading room with. Then draw your reading room on poster paper, or write the items in places you want to keep them. Finally, describe the

poster. Use at least 10 prepositions and conjunctions in your description.

You can start like this –

Hello friends! I am Tania and this is my dream reading room....

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা