ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

নিচের অনুচ্ছেদটিকে অর্থপূর্ণ করার জন্য বিভিন্ন প্রকারের বাক্য দিয়ে শূন্যস্থানগুলো পূরণ করো।

Hello! I’m Rakib Hasan.Usually, I get up early in the morning but today

1.— I love my school so I

2.—Today, my teacher asked me,

3. ‘—?’ I replied that I love mangoes. In English class, my best friend wanted to borrow my pen. I told him that sorry

4.—because I only have one. Today I joined the recitation club, not the singing club. Because I love recitation but

5.—Before ringing the bell, my teacher asked

6. ‘—?’ I replied that I had put everything in my bag.

Answer:

Hello! I’m Rakib Hasan. Usually, I get up early in the morning but today

1. I couldn’t. I love my school so I

2. go to school everyday. Today, my teacher asked me,

3. ‘Why have you brought mangoes.?’ I replied that I love mangoes. In English class, my best friend wanted to borrow my pen. I told him that sorry

4. I can’t give you because I only have one. Today I joined the recitation club, not the singing club. Because I love recitation but

5. I don’t like singing. Before ringing the bell, my teacher asked

6. ‘Where are your books and pen?’ I replied that I had put everything in my bag.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা