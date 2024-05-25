ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি
ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Ask and Answer
নিচের অনুচ্ছেদটিকে অর্থপূর্ণ করার জন্য বিভিন্ন প্রকারের বাক্য দিয়ে শূন্যস্থানগুলো পূরণ করো।
Hello! I’m Rakib Hasan.Usually, I get up early in the morning but today
1.— I love my school so I
2.—Today, my teacher asked me,
3. ‘—?’ I replied that I love mangoes. In English class, my best friend wanted to borrow my pen. I told him that sorry
4.—because I only have one. Today I joined the recitation club, not the singing club. Because I love recitation but
5.—Before ringing the bell, my teacher asked
6. ‘—?’ I replied that I had put everything in my bag.
Answer:
Hello! I’m Rakib Hasan. Usually, I get up early in the morning but today
1. I couldn’t. I love my school so I
2. go to school everyday. Today, my teacher asked me,
3. ‘Why have you brought mangoes.?’ I replied that I love mangoes. In English class, my best friend wanted to borrow my pen. I told him that sorry
4. I can’t give you because I only have one. Today I joined the recitation club, not the singing club. Because I love recitation but
5. I don’t like singing. Before ringing the bell, my teacher asked
6. ‘Where are your books and pen?’ I replied that I had put everything in my bag.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা