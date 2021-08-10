Transformation

Change the following sentences as directed in the brackets.

1.

a. We are proud of our freedom fighters (Interrogative).

b. Their contribution will never be forgotten (Affirmative).

c. Their sacrifice is greater than any other thing (Positive).

d. But today they lead a very miserable life (Exclamatory).

e. We should take proper steps to improve their condition (Imperative).

Answer:

a. Aren’t we proud of our freedom fighters?

b.Their contribution will ever be remembered.

c. No other thing is as great as their sacrifice.

d. But what a miserable life they lead today!

e. Let us take proper steps to improve their condition.