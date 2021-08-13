Transformation

অষ্টম শ্রেণির শিক্ষার্থী

Change the following sentences as directed in the brackets.

10.

a. Mrs. Masuma is one of the most famous physicians of the locality. (Positive)

b. The local people are proud of her. (Interrogative)

c. She is very kind to her patients. (Exclamatory)

d. They think that she is immortal. (Negative)

e. We should take care of her. (Passive)