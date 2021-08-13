শিক্ষা
Transformation
Change the following sentences as directed in the brackets.
10.
a. Mrs. Masuma is one of the most famous physicians of the locality. (Positive)
b. The local people are proud of her. (Interrogative)
c. She is very kind to her patients. (Exclamatory)
d. They think that she is immortal. (Negative)
e. We should take care of her. (Passive)
Answer:
a. Very few physicians of the locality are so famous as Mrs. Masuma.
b. Aren’t the local people proud of her?
c. How kind she is to her patients!
d. They don’t think that she is mortal.
e. She should be taken care of by us.
11.
a. Rabiul is a regular student. (Negative)
b. He is very attentive to his studies. (Interrogative)
c. He never disobeys his parents.(Affirmative)
d. Everybody likes him. (Negative)
e. His tone is very sweet. (Exclamatory)
Answer:
a. Rabiul is not an irregular student.
b. Isn’t he very attentive to his studies?
c. He always obeys his parents.
d. Nobody dislikes him.
e. How sweet his tone is!
12.
a. Asma is a famous lawyer. (Interrogative)
b. She is older than Sabrina. (Positive)
c. She talks very smartly. (Exclamatory)
d. Everybody respects her. (Passive)
e. She never hates anybody. (Affirmative)
Answer:
a. Isn’t Asma a famous lawyer?
b. Sabrina is not as old as she.
c. How smartly she talks!
d. She is respected by everybody.
e. She always loves everybody.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক
ঢাকা েরসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
