Transformation
Change the following sentences as directed in the brackets.
22.
a. Day to day life in the city is expensive (Negative).
b. The poor people lead a miserable life (Exclamatory).
c. Price hike is one of the biggest problems for them (Positive).
d. Some greedy businessmen are responsible for price spiral (Interrogative).
e. The government has taken necessary measures to keep the price hike under control (Interrogative).
Answer:
a. Day to day life in the city is not cheap.
b. What a miserable life the poor people lead!
c. Very few problems for them are as big as price hike.
d. Aren’t some greedy businessmen responsible for price spiral?
e. Hasn’t the government taken necessary measures to keep the price hike under control?
23.
a. We should read books attentively (Imperative).
b. Books introduce us to the best society (Passive).
c. Books contain noble thoughts and great ideas (Interrogative).
d. We cannot but read books to enrich our mind (Affirmative).
e. Books are the greatest friends. (Comparative).
Answer:
a. Let us read books attentively.
b. We are introduced to the best society by books.
c. Don’t books contain noble thoughts and great ideas?
d. We must read books to enrich our mind.
e. Books are greater than any other friend.
24.
a. Mr. Hamid is not a complicated-minded person (Affirmative).
b. No other man in the village is so good as he (Superlative).
c. His grand daughter sings very sweetly (Exclamatory).
d. He leads a happy life (Negative).
e. We should visit his sweet palace (Passive).
Answer:
a. Mr. Hamid is a simple-minded person.
b. He is the best man in the village.
c. How sweetly his grand daughter sings!
d. He does not lead an unhappy
life.
e. His sweet palace should be visited by us.
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন িবশ্বাস, প্রভাষক
ঢাকা েরসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
