বিশ্বমানের মোবাইল ফোন তৈরি হয় বাংলাদেশের যে কারখানায়

আইস্মার্টইউ টেকনোলজি বিডি লিমিটেডের বিশ্বমানের কারখানায় তৈরি হচ্ছে ইনফিনিক্স স্মার্টফোন। নারায়ণগঞ্জে অবস্থিত কারখানাটিতে কাজ করছে প্রায় দুই হাজার অভিজ্ঞ জনবল। কতটুকু নিরাপত্তা, প্রযুক্তি আর গুণগত মান মেনে তৈরি হচ্ছে স্মার্টফোন? বিস্তারিত জানতে দেখুন ভিডিও…

Infinix smartphones are being manufactured at the world-class factory of Ismartu Technology BD Limited Located in Narayanganj, the factory employs nearly two thousand skilled workers. How are smartphones made while ensuring safety, advanced technology, and top-notch quality? Watch the video to find out...

