দুই বছর পর ঢাকা থেকে কলকাতার উদ্দেশে গেল মৈত্রী এক্সপ্রেস

Step forward in 🇮🇳🇧🇩 rail connectivity!



In suspension for nearly 2 years due to COVID-19, cross-border Maitri Express train service b/w Dhaka🇧🇩 & Kolkata🇮🇳 resumed today, with the train being flagged off from Dhaka Cantonment station.@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/Qw9oY3Owas