প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগ: বিষয়ভিত্তিক মডেল টেস্ট-১৮

১. The tall gentleman _______ by the door is the bank manger.

ক) standing

খ) stands

গ) is standing

ঘ) who standing



২. The word ‘Paradigm’ means-

ক) proof

খ) parallel

গ) advice

ঘ) example



৩. _______primary colors are red, blue and yellow.

ক) There are three

খ) The three

গ) Three of them

ঘ) That the three



৪. Show your ticket,________ you will not be allowed to enter.

ক) unless

খ) if

গ) even though

ঘ) in case



৫. More brilliant students will come in the field of primary education, if.....

ক) financial privilege should be provided

খ) financial privilege provides.

গ) financial privilege will provide.

ঘ) financial privilege will be provided.