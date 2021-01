বিসিএস প্রস্তুতির মডেল টেস্ট–১

৫০. The study of religion is-

ক. Morphology খ. Phonology গ. Etymology ঘ. Theology

৫১. Antonym of the word ‘meticulous’ is-

ক. Ordinary খ. careful গ. careless ঘ. meritorious

৫২. I saw a ... of cows in the field.

ক. Group খ. herd গ. swarm ঘ. flock

৫৩. What is the synonym of the word ‘ingredient’?

ক. Attract খ. communicate গ. element ঘ. concentration

54. Select the correct spelling-

ক. coffee খ. cafeteria গ. cigarette ঘ. catagory

55. He can go where he wants. The underlined clause is a/an-

ক. Main clause খ. Noun clause গ. Adjective clause ঘ. Adverbial clause

৫৬. ‘If winter comes, can spring be far behind’ was written by-

ক. P. B. Shelley খ. S. T. Coleridge গ. John Donne ঘ. Alfred Tennyson

৫৭. Which was the oldest period in English literature?

ক. Anglo Saxon খ. Anglo Norman গ. Chucers period ঘ. Romantic Period

৫৮. Who is the composer of ‘paradise lost’?

ক. John keats খ. John Milton গ. Lord Byron ঘ. S. T. Coleridge

৫৯. ‘The Good Earth’ deals with-

ক. Irish life খ. Bengali life গ. chinese life ঘ. English life

৬০. John keats belongs to-

ক. Seventeenth Century খ. Eighteenth Century গ. Twentieth century ঘ. Nineteenth century

৬১. ‘Helen of Troy’ was the wife of-

ক. Agamemnon খ. Achilles গ. Menelaus ঘ. Ulysses

৬২. Shakespeare's ‘king Lear’ is a-

ক. Satire খ. Comedy গ. Tragedy ঘ. play

৬৩. Who is out of the same age?

ক. Keats খ. Shelley গ. Byron ঘ. Browning

৬৪. ‘Dramatic monologue’ is used in-

ক. Drama খ. short story গ. Novel ঘ. Poetry

৬৫. ‘Elizabethan tragedy’ is centered on-

ক. Nature খ. war গ. Love ঘ. Revenge

৬৬. Climax of a literary work indicates-

ক. the beginning খ. the end গ. The peak point ঘ. the invocation

৬৭. Which one of the following is the first long poem in English?

ক. The wanderer খ. Beowulf. গ The Seafarer ঘ. Dream of the road

৬৮. ‘Houyhnhnms’ in Guliver’s Travels are-

ক. Horses খ. Cows গ. Asses ঘ. Elephants

৬৯. Charles Dickens is a great-

ক. poet খ. critic গ. novelist ঘ. play-wright