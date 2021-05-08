ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ১১, লেসন ২, ৩

Read the text and answer the questions 2, 3 and 4.
2. Read the following statements. Write ‘True’ for correct statement or ‘False’ for incorrect statement.
a. The supermarket is on the left.
b. The hospital is on the corner there.
c. The library is on the school road.
d. The hospital is only five minutes’ walk from here.
e. The library will be on your right.
f. Salman wants to know about a shop nearby.
Answer to the question no. 2
a. False; b. True; c. False; d. True;
e. False; f. False.
3. Answer the following questions in sentences.
a. Where is the library located?
b. Is the hospital far?
c. How many persons are involved in the dialogue?
d. Where is the supermarket?
e. How far is the hospital?
f. How can Tanim go to hospital?
Answer to the question no. 3
a. The library is located on the college road, next to the college.
b. No, it is not far. It is very near.
c. Six persons are involved in the dialogue.
d. The supermarket is on the Park Street.
e. The hospital is five minutes’ walk.
f. Tanim has to continue to walk towards road 14. Then he will see the hospital on the corner of the road 14.
4. Write a short composition about how Salman, Kori and Tamim have reached their desired destination by answering the given set of questions related to the text.
a. What has Salam to do to go to the library?
b. What has Kori to do to go to the supermarket?
c. Where has Kori to turn left?
d. How long has Tanim to walk to get to the hospital ?
e. Where will she see the hospital?
Answer to the question no. 4
Salman has to go straight and turn left on College Road to go to the library. Kori has to turn right on College Road to go to the supermarket. Then she has to turn left on Park Street. To go to the hospital, Tanim has to walk for five minutes towards road 14. Then he will see the hospital on the corner of the road 14.