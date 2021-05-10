ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ১২, লেসন ১, ৬

Read the text and answer the following questions 2, 3 and 4.
2. Read the following statements. Write ‘True’ for correct statement and ‘False’ for incorrect statement.
a. Cox’s Bazar is the most popular tourist spot.
b. Tomal loved the sea and the beach.
c. There are tea gardens in Sreemongal.
d. Saint Martin’s Island is a normal place.
e. Some wonderful waterfalls are there in Madhabkundu.
f. Andy visited Cox’s Bazar last year.
Answer to the question no. 2
a. True; b. False; c. True; d. False;
e. True; f. False.
3. Answer the following questions in sentences.
a. Who wants to know about Saint Martin?
b. How can we go to Saint Martin?
c. What is a nautical mile?
d. What is the speciality of Saint Martin?
e. What is the way to go to Saint Martin?
f. How far is Saint Martin’s Island from Teknaf?
Answer to the question no. 3
a. Andy wants to know about Saint Martin.
b. In order to go to Saint Martin, we have to go from Chittagong to Teknaf and then from Teknaf to Saint Martin’s Island.
c. A nautical mile is a unit for measuring distance at sea.
d. Saint Martin is the only coral island in Bangladesh.
e. In order to go to Saint Martin, we have to go from Chittagong to Teknaf and then from Teknaf to Saint Martin’s Island on sea truck.
f. It is about 26 nautical miles.
4. Write a short composition on ‘Saint Martin’. [Remember to use capital letters, full stops and correct spelling].
1. Where is Saint Martin Island?
2. How is the Island?
3. What can we see there?
4. Who visit this place?
Answer to the question no. 4
Saint Martin is one of the most beautiful tourist spots in Bangladesh. It is an island in the Bay of Bengal, and it’s the only coral island in Bangladesh. We can see coral in different shapes and colors. Many tourists from home and abroad visit this island.