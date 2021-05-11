ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ১৪, লেসন ১

Read the text and answer the following questions 1.
One day, a hare was walking in the forest when he saw a tortoise. The hare was the fastest animal in the forest. The tortoise was the slowest animal in the forest. The hare called out to the tortoise, “Hurry up! You are so slow! Can’t you walk faster? Can’t you run?”
The tortoise felt angry and said to the hare, “Why don’t we have a race? May be I can win!”
The hare laughed and laughed. “Sure! I will win!” the hare said. They agreed to start next to a big tree and finish at the river. Then they called their friends to watch. The hare stood beside the tortoise and the race began.
The hare ran quickly and in a few minutes the hare was out of sight. The hare said to himself, “The tortoise is very far behind. I can see the finish line. I have time for a nap!” Soon the hare was asleep under a tree next to the path.
The tortoise walked steadily, on and on. He didn’t stop. Soon, he passed the sleeping hare.
The hare slept for an hour. When he finally woke up, he looked at the finish line. He couldn’t believe his eyes! Tortoise was almost at the finish line! The hare ran as fast as he could, but it was too late. The tortoise crossed the finish line and won the competition! The hare was furious!
The tortoise looked back at the hare and smiled. Then he said, “Slow but steady wins the race!”
1. Match the words of the column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text in the column B.
Column A Column B
a. Sight i. developing or growing
gradually in an even and
regular way
b. Finish ii. with great care
c. Steadily iii. to feel certain that
something is true
d. Believe iv. the ability to see
e. Nap v. scenery
vi. to stop doing or
making something as it is
complete
vii. a short sleep
Answer to the question no. 1
a+iv. Sight = the ability to see.
b+vi. Finish = to stop doing or making something as it is complete.
c+i. Steadily = developing or growing gradually in an even and regular way.
d+iii. Believe = to feel certain that something is true.
e+vii. Nap = a short sleep.
