ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ১৫, লেসন ১

Read the text and answer the following questions 1.

A person’s birthday is a special day. This is the date when the person was born. People around the world celebrate birthdays in different ways. In many countries, people celebrate with a cake. There are candles on the cake. There is one candle for each year of the person’s life. People sing a song for the person. At the end of the song, the person blows out the candles.

In some countries, there is often a party for a child’s birthday. The child’s friends come to the home. There is special food, like sweets. The children play games and sing. The friends often bring a birthday gift for the child. The gifts are wrapped in colourful paper. The gift may be a toy, a book or some clothes. In some countries, the friends don’t bring gifts. The most important thing is to enjoy the day and spend time with friends and family.

1. Match the words of column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text in the column B.

Column A Column B

a. Birthday i. something covered

with

a paper or cloth

b. Blow out ii. the day when one was

born

c. Party iii. to celebrate

d. Wrapped iv. a function to celebrate

on an occasion

e. Spend v. to pass time away

vi. a birthday gift

vii. to extinguish a light

or fire

Answer to the question no. 1

a+ii. Birthday = the day when one was born

b+vii. Blow out = to extinguish a light or fire

c+iv. Party = a function to celebrate on an occasion

d+i. Wrapped = something covered with a paper or cloth

e+v. Spend = to pass time away

