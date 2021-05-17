ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ১৫, লেসন ১

Read the text and answer the following questions 2, 3 and 4.
2. Read the following statements. Write ‘True’ for correct statement and ‘False’ for incorrect statement.
a. A person’s birthday is a special day.
b. There are candles around the cake.
c. People around the world celebrate birthdays in different ways.
d. At first the person blows out the candles.
e. The most important thing is to enjoy the day and spend time with friends and family.
f. In all countries, the friends don’t bring gifts.
Answer to the question no. 2
a. True; b. False; c. True; d. False;
e. True; f. False.
3. Answer the following questions.
a. What is birthday?
b. How do people use a cake on one’s birthday?
c. How is a birthday party?
d. How is a birthday gift?
e. How do people celebrate birthday in those countries where there is no party?
f. How are the gifts wrapped?
Answer to the question no. 3
a. A person’s birthday is the date when he or she was born.
b. In some countries, people use a cake on one’s birthday. There is a candle on the cake for each year of the person’s life. At the end of the birthday song, the person blows out the candle.
c. There is often a party on one’s birthday. The child’s friends come with gifts. They enjoy special foods like sweets. Children play games and sing.
d. A birthday gift may be a toy, a book or some clothes. It is usually wrapped in colourful paper.
e. In such countries, people enjoy the day and spend time with friends and relatives.
f. The gifts are wrapped in colourful paper.
4. Write a short composition about on Birthday Party’. [Remember to use capital letters, full stops and correct spelling]
a. How is a birthday?
b. What does each candle signify?
c. How do people go to other’s birthday?
d. What do they bring?
e. What type of gifts the guests bring?
Answer to the question no. 4
A birthday is the date when a person was born. In some countries, people celebrate a birthday with a cake; there are candles on the cake and each candle is for each year of the person’s life. People go to other’s birthday as guests and they bring gifts. They often sing songs, play games and have fun. The gift may be a toy, a book or some clothes.