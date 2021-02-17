ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ১, লেসন ৪ ও ৫

Read the following text carefully and answer the questions 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Sima and Tamal are in the Town Hall Language Club. They come to the club to practise speaking English. They listen to CDs and watch DVDs in English, or speak English with friends.

Today there is a new person in the club. He is a young man. He is reading a book about Bangladesh.

Sima: Look, Tamal! Who’s that gentleman? Do you know him?

Tamal: Yes. That’s Andy Smith. He’s working with an NGO here. I met him yesterday at the bookshop.

Sima: May be we can practise our English with him.

Tamal: Good idea. I’ll introduce you to him. Come with me.

1. Match the words in Column A with their meanings in Column B. Two extra meanings are given in Column B.

Column A Column B

a. Club i. to perform something

b. Practise ii. happening now and then

c. Often iii. a group or association of people

d. Listen iv. to do something repeatedly

e. Foreigner v. native

vi. a person from another country

vii. to hear with concentration

Answer to the question no 1

a. Club—(iii) a group or association of people

b. Practise —(iv) to do something repeatedly

c. Often—(ii) happening now and then

d. Listen—(vii) to hear with concentration

e. Foreigner—(vi) a person from another country

2. Read the following statements. Write true in your answer script if the statement is true. Write false if the statement is false.

i. Sima and Tamal are in the Town Hall Language Club.

ii. Sima and Tamal come to the club to practise speaking English and Japanese.

iii. The young man was reading a book about Bangladesh.

iv. They listen to CDs and watch DVDs in English.

v. The young man is Andy Will.

vi. Sima and Tamal practise speaking with friends.