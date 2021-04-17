ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ৫, লেসন ৩, ৪

Read the text and answer the questions 1, 2.

January, February, March,

April, May, June,

July, August, September,

October, November, December.

These are the twelve months of the year.

Now sing them together so we can hear.

How many months are there in a year?

There are twelve months in a year!

We know them all !

Let’s give a cheer!

1. Match the words of the column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text column B.

Column A Column B

a. cheer i. to listen

b. together ii. twenty-four hour period

c. year iii. scores of

d. many iv. a period of twelve months of time

e. hear v. jointly with some people

vi. twenty-one hour period

vii. to show happiness making loud sound

Answer to the question no 1

a + vii. cheer = to show happiness making loud sound

b + v. together = jointly with some people

c + iv. year = a period of twelve months of time

d + iii. many = scores of

e + i. hear = to listen