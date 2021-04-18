পঞ্চম শ্রেণির ইংরেজি পড়াশোনা: ইউনিট ৫, লেসন ৩, ৪

Read the text and answer the questions 3 and 4.
3. Answer the following questions.
a. How many months are there in a year?
b. What are the first four months of the year?
c. What are the last four months of the year?
d. How do they sing the song?
e. How do they give a cheer?
Answer to the question no 3
a. There are twelve months in a year.
b. January, February, March and April are the first four months of the year.
c. September, October, November and December are the last four months of the year.
d. They sing the song together.
e. They give a cheer because they know the names of the twelve months of the year. They are happy.
4. Write a short composition about “getting introduced to the months of the year” [Remember to use capital letters, full stops and correct spelling].
Answer to the question no 4
There are twelve months in a year. They are January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November and December. January is the first month of the year. December is the last month of the year. I like January most.