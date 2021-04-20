ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ৬, লেসন ৪, ৫

Read the text and answer the questions 3 and 4.
3. Answer the following questions.
a. What does the food pyramid
tell us?
b. How many levels are there in the food pyramid?
c. What foods are there at the bottom of the food pyramid?
d. Which foods contain vitamin?
e. What make food delicious?
f. What do grains give us?
Answer to the question 3
a. The food pyramid tells us how much of each food group we should eat.
b. There are four levels in the food pyramid.
c. Rice, ruti, bread and potatoes are there at the bottom of the food pyramid.
d. Fruit and vegetables contain vitamin.
e. Fat and oil make food delicious.
f. Grains give us energy.
4. Write a short composition on ‘Food Habit’ in 5 sentences answering the following questions.
a. What is good health?
b. Why should we eat a good mix of food?
c. What are the food items we should eat to be healthy?
d. Why should not we eat much of fatty food?
e. What is the importance of taking a balanced diet?
Answer to the question no 4
Good health means the state of being healthy. We should eat a good mix of food to be healthy.
We should eat plenty of breads, cereals, rice, noodles, potatoes, etc. And we should eat very little of fatty food items, like- sweets, burgers, chips etc. In short, we can keep good health by eating a balanced diet.