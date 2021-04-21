ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ৭, লেসন ১, ২

Read the passage and answer the questions 1, 2.

Sima : What are you doing, Nasreen?

Nasreen : I’m putting some chocolate on my ice-cream. Ice-cream is delicious with chocolate.

Sima : Well, it looks good, but you shouldn’t eat a lot of chocolate or ice-cream.

Nasreen : Of course! I don’t eat them regularly.

Sima : What kind of food do you eat regularly?

Nasreen : Oh, fruits and vegetables. I love pineapples and bananas. They are my favourites. I eat cucumbers and lettuce a lot, too.

Sima : I eat fruits and vegetables every day. Carrots and tomatoes are my favourites, but I also like strawberries and bananas.

Nasreen : Would you like to try some of my ice-cream with chocolate? We should eat it quickly. It will melt soon in this hot weather.

Sima : OK! Thanks.