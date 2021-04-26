ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ৮, লেসন ৫, ৬

Read the text and answer the following questions 1, 2.

102, Khadimnagar,

Katwali, Sylhet

Bangladesh.

12th March,2020

Dear Jessica,

How are you? How was your trip back to London? I’m at home from school today. I have the flu. It’s awful! I’m coughing a lot, and I have a runny nose. I’m using a lot of tissues! I also have a bad headache. I can’t eat very much because I have a stomach ache, but my doctor says I should eat. I also have a fever.

Sometimes I’m very warm. Then, I get cold and have chills. It’s very strange.

I want to go to school again soon. My friends can’t visit me here because they can get ill easily. I also have a lot of homework. I hope you are fine! Write to me soon.

Your friend,

Sima

1. Match the words of the column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text in column B.

Column A Column B

a. Trip i. to emit fluid from nose

b. Home ii. to be attacked with

c. Runny iii. now and then

d. Tissue iv. where one lives at a

particular time

e. Sometimes v. to emit smoke in the air

vi. a journey for some

purpose

vii. a soft thin paper