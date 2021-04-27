ইংরেজি | ইউনিট ৮, লেসন ৫, ৬

Read the text and answer the following questions 3 and 4.

3. Answer the following questions in sentences.

a. Why is Sima at home from school today?

b. Why is Sima using a lot of tissues?

c. Why can’t Sima eat very much?

d. What has the doctor told Sima?

e. Why can’t Sima’s friends visit her?

f. What is strange?

Answer to the question no 3

a. Sima is at home from school today because she has the flu.

b. Sima is using a lot of tissues because she has a runny nose.

c. Sima can’t eat very much because she has a stomach pain.

d. The doctor has told Sima to eat.

e. Sima’s friends can’t visit her because they can get ill easily.

f. Sometimes Sima is warm. Sometimes she gets cold and has chills. This is strange.