অষ্টম শ্রেণির ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র: ইউনিট ১, লেসন ১ বি’র বহুনির্বাচনি প্রশ্ন

Read the text carefully and answer the questions 1 and 2

Folk songs are songs sung in the traditional style of a community or country. Here the traditional style includes the themes, words and tunes of the songs that have existed for a long time among the common people. We have a rich history and collection of folk songs in Bangladesh. Of them, Palligiti, Bhatiali, Bhawaiya, Jari, Sari, Gambhira, Lalongiti, Palagaan and songs of Hason Raja are very popular. The traditional musical instruments are usually played with these songs.

1. Choose the best answer from the alternatives.

a. Folk songs are usually sung in the way.

i. modern ii. conventional

iii. hip hop iv. advanced

b. The word ‘tune’ means .

i. harmony ii. word

iii. language iv. style

c. We have a collection of folk songs in Bangladesh.

i. total ii. rich

iii. low iv. negligible

d. Folk singers usually use musical instruments.

i. high quality ii. local

iii. modern iv. expensive