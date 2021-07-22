ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Re-arrange

22.

a. He completed his secondary education from a high school in Aarau.

b. For the next couple of years, he taught mathematics and and physics in a secondary school.

c. He obtained Ph.D degree from the University of Zurich.

d. In 1921, Albert Einstein received Nobel Prize in Physics.

e. Albert Einstein was born in Germany in 1879.

f. He got admitted in Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in 1896.

g. His father was a businessman.

h. He received a regular appointment at the University of Zurich.

i. When the business failed, the family moved to Milan.

j. He graduated in 1900.

Answer: e+g+i+a+f+j+b+c+h+d