ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Re-arrange

g. He died in 1519.
h. He was greatly praised for his painting.
i. People all over the world love Mona Lisa.
j. But as a great architect, he was not seen to have ever designed a building.
Answer: d+a+e+b+c+h+f+i+j+g
25.
a. The three tourists were admiring the tall buildings in the city.
b. He boasted to his friends, ‘Do you know that the Empire State Building was built in three months.’
c. ‘How interesting’ said the Englishwoman, ‘Buckingham Palace in London was built in only two weeks’.
d. An American, a Frenchman and an Englishwoman had been to Mexico city, the capital of Mexico.
e. ‘Really?’ replied the Frenchman, ‘The Eiffel Tower in Paris was built in only one month.’
f. ‘I do not know,’ answered the driver. ‘It wasn’t there yesterday.’
g. The American was very proud of tall buildings in New York.
h. At that moment the taxi passed a tall building.
i. They went sight-seeing in a taxi.
j. ‘What’s that?’ The Englishwoman asked the driver who was a Mexican.
Answer: d+i+a+g+b+e+c+h+j+f
মনোয়ারুল ইসলাম, সহকারী অধ্যাপক
ঢাকা স্টেট কলেজ, ঢাকা