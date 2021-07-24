ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Re-arrange

23.
a. Some of his best works are Gitanjali, Sonar Tari, Kheya, Balaka.
b. He had no regular school education.
c. Rabindranath Tagore was born at Jorasanko in Calcutta on 7 May, 1861.
d. He established a school at Shantiniketon and afterwards founded the university of Viswa Bharati.
e. He was educated at home by his father and the tutors.
f. He composed Gitanjali, a book of poems and won the Nobel Prize in 1913.
g. He was a poet, a dramatist, a short story writer, a novelist and an essayist.
h. He was a man of versatile genius.
i. He was a great patriot.
j. His father was Maharshi Debendranath Tagore.
Answer: c+j+b+e+h+g+a+f+d+i