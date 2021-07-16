ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Re-arrange

13.
a. Rajah Dahir sent a cold reply to his message.
b. The ship was attacked by sea
robbers from Debul, a sea-port in
Sind.
c. Hajjaj was very angry when he received the reply and decided to teach the proud king a lesson.
d. An Arab ship was carrying a party of Muslims from Ceylon to Macca for the Hajj.
e. In sind a hard battle was fought and Rajah Dahir was killed and his army was completely defeated.
f. They looted the ship and carried
away Muslim women and
children.
g. He asked him to return the Muslim women and children.
h. He was angry when he heard what
had happened and sent a messenger to Rajah Dahir, the ruler of Sind.
i. He sent his nephew Mohammad-
bin-Qasim at the head of 12000
soldiers.
j. This sad news reached Hajjaj-bin-Yusuf, the governor of Iraq.
Answer: d + b + f + j + h + g + a + c + i + e