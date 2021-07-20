ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Re-arrange

19.

a. The first friend climbed up a tree.

b. Suddenly, a bear came there.

c. Once upon a time, two friends were passing through a forest.

d. The latter could not climb up a tree.

e. They were talking about their love for each other.

f. He did not find any way.

g. The bear smelt his ears, nose and face.

h. He lay down on the ground and pretended to be dead.

i. Then the bear went away.

j. He thought him to be dead.

Answer: c + e + b + a + d + f + h + g + j + i