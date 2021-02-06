ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrange

Put the following parts of the story in correct order to make the whole story. Only the corresponding numbers of the sentences need to be written.

23.

a. One day Nasiruddin Hojja was mending a hole on the roof of his two-storey house.

b. Being greatly annoyed, the man asked why Hojja had made him climb up the stairs only to say that he had no money.

c. Suddenly, he saw a man calling from below and the man was asking him to get down and listen to him.

d. Being furious, Hojja decided to teach him a good lesson.