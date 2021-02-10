ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrange

Put the following parts of the story in correct order to make the whole story. Only the corresponding numbers of the sentences need to be written.

28.

a. The tiger began to run after me and at one point caught hold of me.

b. In sleep, I went into a deep forest and saw many beautiful deer wandering in a flock.

c. When I remember it, I feel terrified and anxious.

d. I watched them and got delighted.