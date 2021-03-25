এসএসসি পরীক্ষার সংক্ষিপ্ত সিলেবাস: ইংরেজি ১ম পত্রের Tag questions

Make tag questions of these statements.
Set 1
1. We ought to remain grateful to them, ?
2. I am a student, ?
3. I am not a teacher, ?
4. They won the match, ?
5. She didn’t go there, ?
Answer
1. We ought to remain grateful to them, oughtn’t we?
2. I am a student, aren’t I?
3. I am not a teacher, am I ?
4. They won the match, didn’t they?
5. She didn’t go there, did she?
Set 2
1. We may fail at first, ?
2. You must have heard the name of Jalaluddin Rumi, ?
3. He can never help people of the society, ?
4. I need a pen, ?
5. He needs a pen, ?
Answer
1. We may fail at first, mayn’t we?
2. You must have heard the
name of Jalaluddin Rumi, mustn’t you?
3. He can ever help people of the society, can he?
4. I need a pen, don’t I?
5. He needs a pen, doesn’t he?
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল